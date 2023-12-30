Boundary Disputes Between Abia Communities, Neighbours Will Soon Be Resolved – Deputy Governor, Emetu

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, has promised that boundary issues between Abia communities and their neighbours would soon be resolved.

Naija News understands that some Abia communities in Ikwuano, Arochukwu, Ohafia, Nkporo, Umunnochi, Ukwa East and Umuahia North LGAs were involved in boundary clashes in the past, with some of them claiming lives and properties.

Abia shares boundaries with Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers states.

Speaking on the situation at the Okai Item Day celebration organized by the Okai Item Development Association (OIDA) in Bende Local Government Area, Abia State, Emetu promised that the situation would soon be resolved.

According to the deputy governor, the state is doing everything possible to bring lasting peace between Abia communities and their neighbours from other states.

He explained that Abia is the only State that shares boundaries with seven states but assured Abians of the Alex Otti government’s commitment to resolving all the disputes involving some Abia communities and their neighbours.

Emetu, who expressed gratitude to the people of Okai Item for ceding their land to international investors from Belgium for agribusiness development, hinted that with such an investment opportunity, Okai Item would become the springboard for the development of Bende LGA.