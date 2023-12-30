Atiku Reacts As Nigerian Lawyer Dies In Canada

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the demise of a Nigerian legal practitioner based in Alberta, Canada, Ayokunle Odekunle.

Naija News understands that Odekunle, popularly known as Oddy, passed away on Friday after a prolonged battle with gastric cancer which was said to have been diagnosed in 2020.

His demise was confirmed in a public statement on Saturday by Nigerian-born former minister of justice and solicitor-general of Alberta, Kaycee Madu.

The deceased’s family and colleagues have been receiving condolences.

Atiku has also joined in sympathizing with the family of the deceased. Atiku, in a statement released via his X handle on Saturday, described Odekunle’s demise as sadden.

He acknowledged the deceased as a staunch supporter of his political journey and ideals.

Atiku wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ayokunle Odekunle Esq, @oddy4real, a staunch and unwavering supporter of my political journey and ideals.

“Despite facing personal challenges, Ayokunle never faltered in his belief, and his resilience and tenacity as a supporter were truly remarkable.

“The news of his untimely demise due to cancer has left me profoundly disheartened. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Halima, his parents, and the wonderful children he leaves behind. Their loss is immeasurable, and my thoughts are with them during this difficult time. May Almighty Allah comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Odekunle Stood For Justice

Announcing Odekunle’s demise earlier, Nigerian-born former minister of justice and solicitor-general of Alberta, Madu, described the legal practitioner as a man who stood for justice.

“It is with profound sadness that I bring to you that our dear brother, friend and colleague Ayokunle Odekunle @oddy4real lost his courageous battle with stage 4 cancer this evening,” Madu wrote on his X handle.

He added: “Ayo was a brilliant young lawyer who sacrificed so much to be called to the Alberta Bar this past June whilst terminally ill. We had hoped for a miracle.

“Ayo was so looking forward to enjoying the practice of law and prayed for a second chance so he could devote his healthy self to his beloved wife, Halimah. He loved his wife and two beautiful young children.

“In his lifetime, he stood for justice, merit and good governance. Ayo didn’t care where you come from, religion or ethnicity, and so long as you are a good person who stood for good, he will support you. He wanted the best for his fellow human beings.”

Odekunle, a graduate of the University of Ibadan in 2011, was called to the Nigerian Bar after completing his studies.

Although he was actively engaged in litigation, his love for writing motivated him to publish op-eds and commentaries on various media platforms, such as YNaija. Additionally, he made appearances on numerous television programs, Naija News understands.

In June 2023, Odekunle was admitted to the Alberta Bar, despite his deteriorating health condition. Sadly, he was terminally ill at the time.

During his life, Odekunle was married to Halima, and together they had two children.