Plateau: They Told Us We Would Run On The Streets With Rice And Chicken – Villagers Cry Out As Terrorists Threaten Fresh Attacks

Reports have indicated that terrorists are planning fresh attacks on a community in Plateau State on Friday (today), barely four days after they killed 195 persons in 17 communities across the state.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Stanley Kavwam, disclosed this in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday.

According to him, the perpetrators sent a letter to the Pushit community in the Mangu Local Government Area.

Some residents in the community who spoke to The Punch lamented that the attackers told them in the letter that they would run on the streets with Christmas chicken and rice in their hands.

According to them, since the information of the impending attack spread, the residents no longer sleep at night.

One of the villagers, Joshua Bukat, said, “Here in the village, we have been living in fear since the news spread that terrorists are planning to launch a fresh attack in our community. From the letter, the terrorists said we would be running in the street with chicken and Christmas rice in our hands.

“As a matter of fact, we hardly sleep because we don’t know when they will come. This is not the first time they would send such letters of their plans to attack, and on several occasions, they had carried out their threat. So, please help us to tell the government and the security agents to come to our rescue. They should act quickly to save lives and not take the threat for granted.”

When asked about the impending attack on the Pushit community, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alabo Alfred, told The Punch that the command was aware of the threat.’’We have intelligence, but we are working on it, “the PPRO assured.

