Zamfara Governor, Lawal Approves 13th Month Salary For Workers

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday, approved the payment of the 13th month salaries to all civil servants in the state.

Naija News understands that the state government disclosed this in a statement released through the Head of Service, Ahmed Liman.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, described the gesture as a “remarkable decision” that aligns with the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers and to further motivate the workforce for higher performance.

The statement read, “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal approved the immediate payment of end-of-the-year bonuses for public and civil servants in Zamfara State.

“This gesture is meant to boost the workers’ morale and provide them financial support during the holiday season.

“It is worth noting that this is the first time in Zamfara’s history that the state government is paying workers a 13th month salary.

“The payment of the 13th-month salary is just one of many initiatives aimed at empowering workers and promoting economic growth in Zamfara state.”

