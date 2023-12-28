We Will Maintain N3500 Cement Price Starting January, Says BUA

The Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, has affirmed the company’s commitment to selling cement at the rate of N3,500 starting from January 2024.

During a conversation with State House Correspondents in Lagos on Thursday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Rabiu assured that the company would ensure accessibility and affordability of the product for customers, even in the face of numerous challenges.

“You know the price that we have set will be N3,500 per bag. You know, x factory, of course, plus VAT, and then delivered to customers depending on the region.

“As you know, the factory that we have; one is in Edo, the other one is in Sokoto state. So, for example, if you want us to deliver cement to you from Sokoto, say, to Lagos from Adamawa or to Maiduguri, the distance is quite far.

“So dependent on the distance and dependent on the location. You know the price changes, but we intend to keep that promise,” he said.

Rabiu added that the cement company site in Sokoto, which will be inaugurated by January 2024, is expected to expand the market further across the country.

“And as we all know, the volumes that we will be having will be about six million tonnes per annum combined. And we expect those volumes to have an impact.

“Though we’re having some issues here and there, these are issues that I believe we can address, and we are addressing them,” he added.

Rabiu mentioned that his purpose in visiting the President was to extend felicitations for the Christmas and New Year festivities. He added that the visit was a delightful experience.

“It is always quite good to see them when they are relaxed, and you know, I am pleased to say that his excellency looked very relaxed, well rested and also in good spirits,” BUA chief said.