Video: BBNaija’s Cross Falls Off Stage While Performing At Davido’s Concert

Former Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Cross Okonkwo, fell off the stage on Wednesday night, December 27, while performing at Davido’s concert.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a few days after Nigerian singer, BNXN, also fell off the stage during his concert in Lagos State.

In the video, which surfaced online, Cross was seen singing to the music enthusiasts before he suddenly suffered a fall.

Meanwhile, Nigerian hip-hop artist, Erhiga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga, has expressed his frustration, revealing that despite leaving home at the age of eight and self-training, his father feels entitled to his wealth.

Erigga mentioned that his dad played no role in his upbringing, but once he achieved success, his father began making demands and reaching out to him.

The Warri-born rapper shared these sentiments in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast.

Erigga said, “When you see parents start feeling entitled, it doesn’t make sense because you had many years ahead of me; why didn’t you make it before me? People don’t really address this entitlement mentality in Africa.

“I was facing the street alone. I was involved in too many things that I can’t even say on camera. And I just keep wondering, like, what if I was shot or arrested? Because most of the people I was with then are either dead or in jail.