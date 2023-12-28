I Had To Start Raising Myself At Age Eight, Now Dad Feels Entitled – Erigga Laments

Nigerian hip-hop artist, Erhiga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga, has expressed his frustration, revealing that despite leaving home at the age of eight and self-training, his father feels entitled to his wealth.

Erigga mentioned that his dad played no role in his upbringing, but once he achieved success, his father began making demands and reaching out to him.

The Warri-born rapper shared these sentiments in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast.

Erigga said, “When you see parents start feeling entitled, it doesn’t make sense because you had many years ahead of me; why didn’t you make it before me? People don’t really address this entitlement mentality in Africa.

“I was facing the street alone. I was involved in too many things that I can’t even say on camera. And I just keep wondering, like, what if I was shot or arrested? Because most of the people I was with then are either dead or in jail.

“I had to start raising myself at the age of 8. I started living with my friends and learning bad habits. But then again, I fell in love with music at a very tender age, so I knew where I wanted to be regardless of where I was.

“Then many years later, I now become Erigga, and somebody comes and says, ‘Yo! You’re not taking care of me. You’re not doing this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, na relations we be because you no father the father wey you suppose father normally. I don father myself alone. And I can’t give you the credit.

“All my stepbrothers started begging me to forgive our dad, saying he wasn’t also responsible to them. But at the end of the day, they are only having the conversation with me because I am who I am.“