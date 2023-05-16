Hilda Baci: ‘Abi Make I Smoke For 2 Weeks Straight?’ – Nigerian Rapper Expresses Desperation To Break New Record

Nigerian hip-hop artist, Erihga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga, has expressed desperation to enter the World Guinness Book of Records.

Naija News reports that this comes after Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci broke a previous record and set a new one by completing 100 hours of non-stop cooking by a single individual.

Erigga in a post via his Twitter page on Monday night urged his fans and followers to suggest how he can break and set a new Guinness World Record.

He further contemplated on smoking for two weeks without food to set a record for the longest non-stop smoking by an individual.

He wrote, “Watin persin wan do when go break record? Abi make I smoke for 2weeks straight without food.”

Why Are You Killing Our Dreams

Meanwhile, Erigga cried out on social media over the mockery about the rap music genre.

Naija News reported that Nigerian singer, Wizkid in an interview with 10 Magazine said he doesn’t listen to rap music because it’s dead and boring.

Wizkid claimed that Afrobeats is the new pop, stressing he has sold two million copies of one of his songs in America.

According to the singer, listening to rap is tiring because the artists often make repetition of beats and flows.

Taking to Twitter, Erigga shared screenshots of Wizkid’s posts, questioning why he is attempting to kill other people’s dreams when his dream has come true.

He noted that many rappers are using the genre of music to feed their families, nevertheless, he is thankful for his life.