Tinubu Approves Relief, Support For Plateau Attacks Victims

The Federal Government has authorized the expeditious delivery of aid to victims affected by the recent attacks in local governments across Plateau State.

Reports from Naija News revealed that on Christmas Eve more than 100 individuals and 221 houses were destroyed in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, revealed that President Bola Tinubu issued the directive on Thursday, instructing her ministry to work in conjunction with the Plateau State Government to offer humanitarian relief to the survivors and impacted communities.

Characterizing the incident as senseless, horrendous, and inhuman, the minister expressed her ministry’s commitment to collaborate with the state government to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected communities and those who survived the attacks.

The statement read, “It was with utter shock and sadness that I received the news of the barbaric, horrendous, and senseless attacks in Plateau communities, which have left over 100 people dead and injured many, while many more are displaced.

“I condole with the government and people of Plateau State, especially the families of the victims of this unnecessary assault on humanity, and pray for a permanent peace in Plateau State.”

The minister provided assurance that comprehensive measures are being implemented to ensure the well-being of individuals undergoing humanitarian crises, aligning with the Renewed Hope agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

The statement further read, “One can only imagine the difficulties and indignities as well as the catastrophic humanitarian challenges facing the survivors and affected members of the communities.

“As a ministry directly in charge of responding to the humanitarian challenges of citizens in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has been directed by President Bola Tinubu to collaborate with the Plateau State Government to bring humanitarian succour to the survivors of the unfortunate attacks as well as the affected communities.

Story continues below advertisement



“We are unrelenting in our efforts to ensure that every Nigerian and all parts of Nigeria experiencing humanitarian crises are catered for in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”