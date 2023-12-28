Plateau Massacre: Tinubu And I Have Taken Many Decisions – Mutfwang

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that he has sent a message to President Bola Tinubu to fish out the murderers in the state’s massacre.

The governor insisted that the killings must be brought to an end.

Speaking via a statement on his X account, the governor said that he and Tinubu have already started taking many decisions on the dire situation.

He asserted that the perpetrators of the crime would not be pardoned.

He wrote, “We are grateful to the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, for treating the situation in Plateau State as an urgent one.

“I appreciate the Vice President for stating how deeply shaken they are by the heinous killings of the people of Plateau State.

“We cannot pardon what has happened, and when I spoke with His Excellency, the President, my cry to him was that the shedding of blood on the Plateau must stop.

“The recent happenings were totally uncalled for, unprovoked and barbaric. We know that these killings were not done by ghosts, and the Federal Government has to fish out these perpetrators.

“I have discussed with Mr President and there are many decisions we have taken and agreed upon and I will not rest until those decisions are implemented.

“We will do everything to right the wrongs of the past and make sure that people that are in immediate need of health care will be attended to.

“I have been praying for this day that we the leaders of the Plateau will become united and I want to believe the seed of that unity has been sown.”