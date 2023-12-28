INEC Promotes 55 Directors, 5,141 Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted 5,196 members of its staff nationwide.

The electoral body disclosed this in a bulletin made available to journalists on Thursday.

A figure breakdown indicated that “55 Deputy Directors on Grade Level 16 were promoted to the rank of Directors on Grade Level 17, while 54 Assistant Directors on GL 15 were promoted to Deputy Director Cadre on GL 16.”

The commission also promoted “338 officers on GL 14 to Assistant Directors on GL 15 while the bulk of the promotion affected 4,749 officers between GL 7 and 13.”

Meanwhile, four directors of the Commission were directed to proceed on terminal leave.

According to the statement issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun on Wednesday, the decision followed a directive from the Federal Government via a circular issued on July 27, 2023.

The directive mandates all directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

Olumekun said two directors who proceeded on terminal leave served as Heads of Departments at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja while the other two were deployed as Administrative Secretaries in the State Offices.

He, however, highlighted that Clinical Officers in the Medical cadre were exempted from the Federal Government Retirement Policy “as clarified in Circular MH 7205/T31 dated September 7 2023”.