Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 28th December 2023

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 27th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1210 and sell at N1220 on Thursday 27th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1038 Selling Rate 1039

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.