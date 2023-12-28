APC NWC Members Visit Tinubu In Lagos (Photos)

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Commitee (NWC) on Thursday visited President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports the APC NWC members visited Tinubu at his Lagos residence.

The APC chieftains were led by the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

I Am Not Aware Of N800 Million Oshiomhole Claimed He Gave The Party – Former Kwara APC Chairman

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Bashir Bolarinwa, has reacted to claims that he was allegedly given the sum of N800 million by erstwhile Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole for the prosecution of the 2019 governorship election.

Recall that Oshiomhole recently claimed that the APC spent billions to win the 2019 governorship elections in Kwara, Imo, and Ogun state.

However, Bolarinwa told newsmen that he never received any money from the senator.

He insisted that as the state chairman in 2019, he can categorically say that N800 million was not given to Kwara to win the election.