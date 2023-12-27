Soludo Signs Anambra 2024 Budget Into Law Days After Father’s Burial

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has signed into law the state’s 2024 appropriation bill.

Naija News reports that Soludo returned to work following the funeral of his father, Pa Simeon Soludo.

Soludo had earlier buried his late father at their hometown of Isuofia in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state on December 23.

The governor also attended a Thanksgiving service the following day, just before the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Immediately, Governor Soludo resumed his duties on December 27 and made the announcement that he had signed the 2024 budget.

It is worth noting that the budget had already been approved by the State House of Assembly prior to the Christmas holiday, without any modifications.

Soludo, while announcing the signing into law of the budget said: “Today, I signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into Law. By this, we are now empowered to implement its provisions for the 2024 fiscal year to the benefit of ndi Anambra.

“I had on November 21, 2023, presented a draft budget proposal of N410,132,225,272 for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

“The budget titled “Changing Gears”, is 57.8% higher than that of the 2023 budget. It is focused on expediting efforts across the five (5) pillars of our Administration; which includes; infrastructure and Economic transformation; Security, law and order; governance and value system; the environment; Social Agenda and human capital development.

“I thank all the stakeholders who have been involved in the entire process, especially the Anambra State House of Assembly for working very hard to see that the Law meets the needs and aspirations of Ndi Anambra.”

Story continues below advertisement



“Ours is a goal with a deadline, with the budget now signed into law, we are guaranteed of another huge step towards making our homeland liveable and prosperous,” he added.