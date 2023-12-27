Plateau Massacre: Tinubu-Led Administration Sleeping On Duty – Southern Christians

The Southern Nigeria Christian Association has conveyed its indignation regarding the Christmas Eve massacre of numerous Plateau State residents.

Naija News reported that Plateau communities were besieged by armed men during their Christmas preparations, resulting in the tragic deaths of over 100 individuals and the destruction of hundreds of homes.

On Wednesday, the National Secretary of the organization, Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa, issued a statement to journalists, labelling the incident as “a massacre too many.”

Expressing dismay, he noted that the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appeared to be sleeping on duty while the orgy of killings has continued as witnessed during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Ajujungwa mourned the lack of consequences for numerous similar incidents in the past, asserting that Nigerians were reaching the limits of their endurance.

He said it was indescribable that terrorists could “launch such unprovoked attacks on defenceless citizens and go scot-free without any trace.

“How could they storm the communities and spend hours carrying out a heinous crime of this magnitude, yet security agencies made no attempt to confront them?

“Are the marauders spirits? Did they disappear into thin air while carrying out these operations? Where were the fighter jets? Nigerians deserve answers to these questions as we would no longer keep quiet.

“Under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, it was all rhetoric but not action while thousands of Nigerians were sent to their early graves. The same scenario is playing out again.

“As we grieve with the people of Plateau State, the only thing that can assuage the feelings of the people is to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The primary responsibility of the government is protection of lives and properties. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should rise up to his duty.

“This massacre on the Plateau and indeed any other part of the country should not happen again.”

The body praised the swift response of the national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence, Most Rev Daniel Okoh, to the issue.

Story continues below advertisement



It urged Christians to unite in prayer and denounce such a cruel and unprovoked act.