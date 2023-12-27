Plateau Massacre: Recruit Forest Guards To Tackle Bandits, Northern Youths Urge Tinubu

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals has called on President Bola Tinubu to hire forest guards, suggesting it as a workable solution to the security challenges currently bedevilling the region.

The group argued that if President Bola Tinubu is sincere about addressing the insecurity issues in the North, employing forest guards was a workable solution to stop sporadic attacks on villages.

Naija News recalls that more than 150 persons were killed by marauders, while a thousand other villagers were displaced in the wake of the recent attack in Plateau State.

However, the chairman of the Northern Christian Group, Isaac Abrak, in a statement expressed concern about the trend of such sporadic attacks, particularly during the holiday season.

He asserted that Tinubu ought to think about collaborating right away with a few state governors in the area to establish and equip forest guards to secure the populace and offer intelligence that may support military attempts to combat violence.

The statement read, “The Northern Christian Youth Professionals vehemently condemn the barbaric attacks and heart-wrenching killings that unfolded on Christmas Eve, claiming the lives of 115 innocent individuals in the communities of Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The relentless wave of violence against our communities, particularly during festive seasons, is deplorable and unacceptable in every conceivable sense. We mourn with the families affected by this tragedy and extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Plateau State. It is disheartening that the wanton attacks and killings of innocent people have persisted for far too long in Nigeria. Such acts of violence must not be tolerated any further, and we call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take decisive measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

“In light of these recent atrocities, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promise of rehabilitating the Forest Ranger/Forest Guards.

“This initiative, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda, is a critical step towards bolstering the efforts of the Nigerian military, police, and other security agencies in safeguarding lives and properties.

“We have long advocated for the recruitment of individuals, particularly youths residing in communities at the fringes of forests that have become hotbeds for terrorist activities. These communities have been targeted for many years, and it is imperative that we empower the youths to take an active role in securing their own environments.”