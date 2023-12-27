PHOTOS: Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa Distributes Bicycles To Village Heads As Christmas Gift

As part of a Christmas gift initiative, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe ‘generously’ donated 54 bicycles to village heads at Lundi Primary School in Zvishavane.

Naija News reports that the Zimbabwean Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting, on behalf of Mnangagwa, emphasized that this thoughtful gesture aimed to enhance local mobility.

“Today, His Excellency President Mnangagwa #edmnangagwa donated 54 bicycles to Chief Mapanzure, at Lundi Primary School in Zvishavane.

“The bicycles will be distributed to village heads,” a post on the Ministry’s social handle reads.

Similarly, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, added to the festive atmosphere by providing Christmas hampers to the wives of the village heads present.

However, this act is seen to have stirred up anger among Zimbabwean citizens on various social media platforms.

See more photos below:

Meanwhile, the Ijebu Ode Correctional Home in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State has begun a search for three inmates who escaped from the facility.

Naija News reports that the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Victor Oyeleke, confirmed the jailbreak in a terse statement on Tuesday.

Oyeleke disclosed that the incident happened early Saturday morning, around 3 am, stressing that the command would liaise with other sister agencies to find the inmates.

He said, “Yes, it is confirmed, it happened in the early hours of Saturday morning around 3 am. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families.

“We are working together with other sister agencies, and in good time, they will be brought back.”

A statement from Ijebu Imushin Area Command of So-Safe Corps, which had since gone viral, also confirmed the jailbreak.