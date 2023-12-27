Insecurity: Again, Zamfara Shuts Down 11 Cattle Markets Over Bandits

The government of Zamfara State has once again taken the decision to close eleven cattle markets in various parts of the state until further notice.

Naija News reports that this action was announced by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Munnir Haidara, in a statement released on Wednesday, December 27.

The closure of these markets is a result of security reports indicating that the bandits have been utilizing them as a platform to sell the cows they have stolen.

The affected markets include the Tsafe and Bilbis markets in the Tsafe local government, the Jangebe market in Talata-Mafara local government, and the Wuya market in Anka local government. Additionally, the Magamin Diddi market in the Maradun Local government, Galadi market in the Shinkafi local government, Mada market in the Gusau local government, and Sabon Birnin Danali in Birnin Magaji local government have also been closed.

Furthermore, the markets of Sabon Birnin Dan Ali, Kokiya, Chigama, and Nasarawar Godel in Birnin Magaji local government have not been exempted from this decision.

“The state government finds it absolutely necessary to close down these markets due to security reports that the bandits are conniving with some unscrupulous elements to sell off their rustled cows in those markets,” he stated.

He said that the state government had directed the security agencies to ensure compliance and arrest any person who violated the order.

“The security personnel have since been directed to arrest any person found in these affected markets,” the statement added.

Haidara urged the residents of the state to adhere to the directive and collaborate with the state authorities in their endeavours to eliminate the prevalence of banditry in the region.

Story continues below advertisement



Naija News reports that the Northwest and central parts of Nigeria have endured prolonged suffering due to the activities of bandit militias, who operate from remote forest hideouts and engage in looting and abduction of villagers for ransom.