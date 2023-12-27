El-Rufai, Sanusi, Northern Lawmakers Should Also Contribute Salaries To Help Plateau Victims – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has asked the Northern elites to contribute to helping the victims of the recent attacks in Plateau State.

Recall that at least 155 persons have been confirmed killed, dozens injured and scores of houses burnt down during multiple attacks on 17 communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau.

Sowore, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, called on the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, a former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Northern lawmakers to contribute their salaries to help the Plateau victims.

Sowore said El-Rufai, Sanusi and the Northern lawmakers who contributed their salaries to help the victims of the Nigerian Air Force bombing in Kaduna should replicate the same gesture in Plateau.

The human rights activist also asked all the people who visited Kaduna during the bombing incident to show solidarity to replicate their actions as well.

He wrote, “I am hoping that @elrufai, @former Kano Emir, @SanusiLamidoS and all the northern lawmakers who contributed their salaries to help Kaduna bomb victims would not forget the Plateau herdsmen victims during this particular hour. The same applies to others who visited Kaduna to show ‘solidarity’”.