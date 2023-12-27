‘Do Not Bring Stolen Money To My Church Altar’ – Pastor Muoka Tells Members

The founder and the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Revival Movement Church based in Lagos, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has warned his members against bringing stolen money to the altar.

Naija News understands that the renowned cleric spoke during the conclusion of the two-day retreat themed “Only God can Do This”, held at the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

Muoka, who spoke on the importance of restitution to his congregation, urged them to return any possessions that they had acquired unjustly to their rightful owners, whether it be money, property, or anything else.

The General Overseer explained that these wrongfully obtained items would continuously yearn for their original owners.

He said: “As a practical Christian, learn to return ill-gotten things and valuables to the owner; in that respect, the urge to take things that don’t belong to you will be halted.”

He stated that sin acts as a barrier that separates individuals from God, emphasizing that a practice of making amends would incline people towards a spiritually liberated existence.

“It is forbidden for you to bring ill-gotten proceeds to the altar of God as offering. Refrain from such acts, amend your ways and be saved.

“The fact that people, your colleagues, are stealing with pen in the office does not make it right for you to indulge in it.

“It is your duty as a child of God to live an exemplary life to help change the trend,” he said.

Muoka emphasized that the abundance of testimonies shared by the members clearly indicates that God is a deity capable of making the impossible possible and that He can answer all of our prayers.

He urged individuals to fulfil their responsibilities by treating others fairly, adhering to God’s commandments, and abstaining from sin.

Furthermore, Muoka encouraged worshippers to understand the importance of activating God’s blessings by sowing seeds of faith. He explained that when this is done with genuine tears and sincerity, it motivates God to act in alignment with the desires of the sower.

Joseph Udechukwu, who experienced the joy of his wife giving birth to twins after eight years of marriage, shared that he presented his petition to God with a seed of faith during the 2022 edition of the program. He expressed his firsthand witness to the boundless power of God.

Udechukwu expressed his gratitude to God for the multitude of blessings bestowed upon him and encouraged the faithful to embrace God’s grace with unwavering faith.