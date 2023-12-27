INEC Retires 4 Directors From Service Based On Fresh FG Directive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered four of its directors to proceed on terminal leave as they retire from service.

INEC, in a statement on Wednesday, said two of the directors served as Heads of Departments at the National Headquarters, while the other two are deployed as Administrative Secretaries in the State offices.

According to the INEC statement signed by its National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the directive is in compliance with the federal government policy directive, which mandates all Directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

The statement added that only clinical officers in the medical cadre are exempted from the directive.

INEC therefore wished the affected directors the best as they bow out of service.

The statement reads: “Following the Federal Government Circular HSCF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37 issued on 27th July 2023, the Commission has approved the implementation of a policy mandating all Directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

“As per this directive, four Directors of the Commission will proceed on terminal leave. Two of them serve as Heads of Departments at the National Headquarters, while the other two are deployed as Administrative Secretaries in our State offices. However, it’s important to note that Clinical Officers in the medical cadre are exempt from this policy, as clarified in Circular MH. 7205/T/31 dated 7th September 2023.

“The Commission wishes the affected Directors the best as they retire from service.”