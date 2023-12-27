Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 27th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 26th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1210 and sell at N1220 on Tuesday 26th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1210 Selling Rate N1220

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1038 Selling Rate 1039

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has reacted to the decision of the apex bank to lift the ban on cryptocurrency.

Naija News recalls that former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 imposed a ban on cryptocurrency.

However, the apex bank on Friday lifted the ban on cryptocurrency assets in the country and asked banks to disregard its earlier ban on crypto transactions.

The apex bank’s Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustafa, made this known in a circular dated Friday, December 22, 2023.