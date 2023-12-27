‘Akume Is Watching Your Back’ – Tinubu’s Wife Tells Gov Alia

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has assured the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, will support him.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s wife made this known on Wednesday, while speaking at Akume’s 70th birthday celebration in the Wannuni area of Benue State.

Oluremi described Akume, a former Governor of Benue State, as a big brother to Alia and he would be watching his back to ensure he is safe.

She said, “God bless Benue State and to you, Father Hyacinth Alia, I believe your big brother is watching your back to keep the state safe.”

Meanwhile, Hyacinth Alia, has declared that there is no form of rift between himself and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who is also a former Governor of the state.

According to Alia, some political detractors, opportunists and mischievous persons are the ones spreading rumours of a fight between himself and Akume.

He added that the reports of a rift between him and the SGF are nothing but imaginations in the minds of those who benefit from crisis which should be discarded by members of the public.

The Benue State Governor went ahead to describe Akume as a national pride and a father figure who has diligently served his state and the country in various capacities.

Speaking at a symposium on Tuesday in Makurdi, the state capital, to mark the 70th birthday of the SGF, Alia, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, described the SGF as a political colossus, a democratic patriarch, and a man whom upon the birthing of the Fourth Republic in Nigeria, laid the foundation for successive leadership in Benue.