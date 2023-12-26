Reactions As BBNaija’s Omashola, Wife Experience First ‘Fight’ Three Days After Wedding

Former Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Omashola, better known as Sholyz, has teased his fans about having a first fight with his new wife.

Naija News reports that this comes barely three days after their star-studded wedding, which was held in Lagos.

Taking to his X handle on Tuesday, Omashola shared a video of money the guests had sprayed at the wedding ceremony.

The reality star asked his fans who should claim ownership of the money.

He wrote: “Wait o, money when they spare us, na me get am Abi na my wife own becoz we having our first fight as a married couple already.”

Some fans responded by saying the money belongs to the wife, while others claim they both need the money.

@Sonicpsalm91 wrote: “That money belongs to your wife”

@chafford100Esex wrote: “Na she get am Omashola give her”

@vannessavibes wrote: “During my sis trad wedding, I and her hubby’s sister fought tooth and nail for the sprayed money enh but I was told to leave it for them that it is the husband that has it, but during the white wedding enh, I walked with all majesty to pack my sis money without looking back”

@TolkintC wrote: “You both have it, start a family with it together. Na wah for your wife though. If she is selfish. But as a man, move on.”

@sandydgal2nv wrote: “Clear pending bills and share balance or use it for family needs”

@hettyakor wrote: “30% for wife nd 70%for husband…Period!….it is the man that pulled most of the money sprayers nd as usual he spent more on the marriage pls.”

@stelkim wrote: “If she no marry you,who for spray you money,pls give her her money ooo”

@nuella wrote: “Most people came because of omoshola,na people were know spray money. So do you calculation”

Story continues below advertisement



@topshot wrote: “We no dey put mouth for husband and wife talk.”