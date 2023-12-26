Police Discover Mother, Four Children’s Dead Bodies In French Residence On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, French authorities uncovered the corpses of a mother and her four children in a residence situated to the northeast of Paris, prompting the initiation of a homicide inquiry.

A flat located 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the French capital, in the town of Meaux, served as the grim scene where the lifeless bodies of the victims were discovered on Monday evening. Prosecutors released a statement specifying that the children’s ages ranged from nine months to 10 years.

A manhunt is currently underway for the 33-year-old father, who is evading authorities. Concerns arose among relatives when attempts to contact the family proved unsuccessful.

Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed that the Versailles judicial police service had taken charge of the investigation. Notably, the flat exhibited no signs of forced entry, and the absence of the children’s father raised suspicions.

Recent incidents in the Paris region have brought attention to a series of infanticides. In late November, a 41-year-old man admitted to killing his three daughters (aged four, 10, and 11) and surrendered to the authorities. Their lifeless bodies were discovered in his Alfortville residence in the southeastern suburbs of the capital.

Further, in October, a police officer tragically ended the lives of his three daughters before taking his own life at his residence in Vemars, located in Val-d’Oise.