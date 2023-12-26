Northern Elders Rebuke Military Over Plateau Killings

The Northern Elders Forum has expressed condemnation for what it termed “devastating” and “heinous attacks” that took place in five communities in Plateau State on Sunday.

The Forum characterized these attacks as the latest in a disturbing series of coordinated assaults, widespread killings, and mass displacements affecting the northern region.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by NEF Convener, Prof Ango Abdullahi, the Forum expressed suspicions about the government’s operational strategies.

It also raised concerns about the military’s apparent inability to prevent the Christmas Eve killings, despite their claim of receiving 36 distress calls from various locations in the state.

“NEF strongly condemns this devastating act and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this heinous crime. It is deeply distressing to witness the continuous deterioration of security in the conflict-affected areas of the North, which has led to countless lives being lost and a pervasive sense of fear and instability amongst the communities.

“Moreover, NEF expresses concern over the inability of the military to prevent the Christmas Eve killings, despite claiming to have promptly responded to 36 distress calls from different locations in Plateau State in the 48 hours leading up to Christmas.

“This highlights the Forum’s growing suspicions regarding the efficacy and sufficiency of the government’s operational methods. NEF questions whether the strategies employed by the government are flawed or grossly inadequate, given the audacious regularity and ease with which the attackers operate across the northern region“, the statement read.

Expressing alarm over the death of two individuals and the abduction of 25, including the Village Head’s Wife in Ruwan Dorawa Village, Zamfara, Abdullahi called for a thorough investigation into the security lapses leading to the kidnapping. He urged the public release of the investigation report and accountability for those responsible.

The statement added, “NEF is also deeply concerned about the recent security incident in Ruwan Dorawa village, Zamfara State. The tragic event that unfolded on the same Christmas Eve resulted in the loss of two innocent lives and the abduction of over 25 individuals, predominantly children and women, including the wife of the village head.

“In light of this incident and the escalating security challenges faced by the region, NEF urgently demands a comprehensive investigation into the reported security lapse in Ruwan Dorawa village.

“The findings of this inquiry must be made public, and those responsible for the security breach must be held accountable to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such incidents from reoccurring.”

Meanwhile, in his Christmas message, Abdullahi urged all citizens and stakeholders to pray for the nation’s safety and security earnestly. He specifically called on religious leaders to lead their followers in supplication, seeking divine intervention to end insurgency, terrorism, and all forms of criminality.

Story continues below advertisement



Furthermore, Abdullahi emphasized the Northern Elders Forum’s unwavering commitment to collaborating closely with the government, security agencies, and other stakeholders to establish lasting peace and security in the Northern region.