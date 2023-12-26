‘If He Implements Tinubu’s Peace Deal, He Is In Trouble’ – Tsauri Warns Fubara

A former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Tsauri, has warned the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, not to implement the peace deal initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

Tsauri, in an interview with Punch, issued the warning after Governor Fubara agreed to implement the peace deal signed in Aso Villa a few weeks ago over the political crisis in Rivers State.

According to Tsauri, Fubara would be committing a political blunder to implement a peace pact against his party’s stand.

The member of the PDP National Executive Council noted said the implementation would be morally right, but politically incorrect.

Tsauri stated, “As a complete gentleman, he went there and signed the agreement, even though without the consent of the party. So implementation will be made by him and not by the party. But certainly, it won’t be in the interest of the party.

“The PDP will not allow itself to be dragged into that trap, but he failed to consult the party. If he implements it, he is in trouble, if he doesn’t, is in trouble. Implementation of the agreement is like jumping into awaiting problems. And if he fails to implement it, he is going to enter the Federal government’s trouble. So, either way, is trouble for him.”