Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 26th December 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1200 and sell at N1220 on Monday 25th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1200 Selling Rate N1220

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1038 Selling Rate 1039

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Former Bayelsa lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce, has reacted to the recent move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to lift the ban earlier imposed on cryptocurrency.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari banned the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria.

It asked banks at the time to identify individuals or businesses engaging in or operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems and terminate their accounts.

However, the apex bank announced on Friday that it has lifted the ban on cryptocurrency. The apex bank urged banks to disregard the previous crypto ban.