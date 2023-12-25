Enugu Govt Postpones Re-opening Of Collapsed Bridge

Following expert advice, the Enugu State Government has decided to postpone the reopening of one lane of the fallen Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway Bridge.

Naija News reports that the government revealed that the Project Manager, Mr Mohammed Fadi, advised it not to reopen the bridge “for safety reasons” until it was entirely completed.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka-Eze Aka, announced this in a statement released in Enugu on Monday.

According to newsmen, during a post-State Executive Council meeting briefing, the Commissioner for Works, Gerald Otiji, stated that one lane of the bridge will be reopened to motorists to relieve traffic during the Yuletide celebrations.

However, Aka declared that the bridge will no longer be reopened as planned, stating that the bridge should be subjected to a battery of integrity tests upon completion in order to be certified fit for public use.

Aka said, “Due to the traffic congestion being experienced in the area, which is a major link road, the state government had asked that one lane of the bridge that was standing be opened to ease traffic and relieve motorists of stress, especially this festive season.This, however, is no longer feasible because of expert and technical advice.

“As a matter of emphasis, the government is not unaware of the difficulties created by the collapsed bridge, but appeals for understanding and patience from road users as works on the bridge will soon be completed.”