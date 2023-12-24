Stop Using My Office To Issue Fake Appointments — SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has issued a cautionary note discouraging the misuse of his office for the dissemination of fraudulent appointment offers to the public.

This advisory was communicated through a statement released on Sunday by the Head of Information at the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, in Abuja.

Senator Akume emphasized the necessity of the warning due to the proliferation of false appointments being circulated by dishonest individuals who aim to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

Akume refuted the information circulating on various platforms such as social media, emails, and text messages made to falsely entice individuals to submit their Curriculum Vitae for a fee to a fictitious department within his office.

“The culprit has been using the name of the former Director Information, Willie Bassey, and these fraudulent contacts, Aliyu Isah; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865, and email; [email protected], among others, to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts and disregard such information being peddled around.

“Any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via www.osgf.gov.ng and [email protected],” he said.

Therefore, the SGF issued a stern warning to individuals spreading these deceptive requests, urging them to immediately cease exploiting the Office for fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

Senator Akume said the failure of the fraudsters to comply would result in facing the full consequences of the law.

Recall that the SGF had previously issued a similar caution earlier in the month to members of the public who might be unsuspectingly drawn into such schemes.