One Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Lagos

One person has been injured after a bus fully loaded with onions rammed into a truck conveying cement at Ahmadiya inward Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) made this known in a tweet shared on its X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

According to LASTMA, the victim was taken for treatment by members of his family.

The post read, “A loaded bus with onions rammed into a broken down loaded Truck with cement at Ahmadiya inward Abule Egba.”

The cause of the accident was not revealed at the time of filling this report.

Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Market

A gas explosion on Saturday destroyed items worth millions of Naira in one of the shops at Council Bus Stop, along Egbeda-Ikotun Road, Alimosho Local Government Area, of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu and the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Magaret Adeseye, confirmed that there was no casualty in the unfortunate incident.

According to an eyewitness and a trader in the market, Shadia Kareem, who spoke with Vanguard, the incident happened at about 2.15 pm when a raging fire gutted some shops.

Naija News learned that the fire which resulted from the leakage of a gas cylinder in use at one of the shops, led to an explosion and spread to several other shops instantly, as traders and shoppers scampered into safety.