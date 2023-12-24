Emefiele Denies Withdrawing $6.23 Million From CBN Vault

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has denied media reports that he withdrew $6.23 million from the apex bank’s vault based on a false presidential directive.

Emefile denied the reports in a statement released on Sunday titled, “Re; Emefiele, other stole billions, illegally kept Nigeria’s funds in foreign banks”.

The former CBN governor said he has no knowledge of such a directive from former President Mummadu Buhari and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Emefiele, therefore, challenged the CBN private investigator, Jim Obazee, to publish the said documents and also the statements that he made to him during a visit to his office.

He said: “The report also claimed that the sum of $6.23 million was withdrawn from the CBN vault based on a false presidential directive bearing the signature of the former President Buhari and that of the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

“About two weeks ago, Jim Obazee in the company of a certain Deputy Commissioner of Police from Force CID came to Kuje to ask me questions in respect of the said document in the presence of my lawyers.

Story continues below advertisement



“I stated verbally and in writing that I have no knowledge of such directive from the former president and the former SGF. In fact, I told them that was the first time I would be seeing the documents. On this, I challenge Jim Obazee to publish the said documents and also the statements that I made to them.“