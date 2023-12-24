Detroit Pistons Are Three Defeats Away From Being Worst NBA Team In History

After losing 126-115 in favour of the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons are now three defeats away from being the worst team in the history of the NBA.

If Detroit Pistons fail to win their next three NBA games, they will become the first team in history not to win 29 successive games in a single NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ 28-game winless run during the 2014–2015 and 2015–2016 seasons is currently the longest in NBA history.

Thanks to their defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, December 23, the Pistons have successfully equaled the NBA record of 26 defeats in a row during a season.

They share the record for the longest single-season losing streak with the 76ers in the 2013–2014 season and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2010–2011 season.

After trailing 77-75 in the third quarter, the Pistons pulled within two points, but the Nets gained momentum and won the quarter 98-82.

With 23 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, Jaden Ivey led the Pistons in scoring. Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 29 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

After losing to the Nets, the coach of Detroit Pistons, Monty Williams said: “Losing is awful in this league and we’ve had a lot of it.

“I’m proud of the way that they just keep battling every night.”

He added: “Our guys don’t want to be a part of any kind of losing streak, whatever. But every day they come back with focus and drive and grit trying to win a game.”