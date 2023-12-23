‘Why We Joined Rivers Political Protest – TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State, Ikechukwu Onyefuru, has revealed why they are involved in the political crisis in Rivers.

According to Onyefuru, TUC is involved in Rivers’s political crisis because the actions and inaction of the political gladiators in the state are impacting its members.

Onyefuru stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Members of TUC, on Friday, held a solidarity march for the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Onyefuru said the march was to acknowledge Fubara’s commitment to improve the living conditions of workers in the state.

He said, “As a labour union, we remain non-partisan; we are not political. We don’t participate in politics. That is our position. We are involved in this political quagmire to the extent that the actions and inaction of the political gladiators are impacting on our members.

“For example, the House of Assembly complex has our parliamentary workers there who belong to the union. As I speak, they don’t have offices to work. They wake up in the morning, but they don’t know where to go. We have started a process to engage His Excellency to provide an alternative workspace for this category of people.”