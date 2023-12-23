Nigerian Student Bags Over 3 Years Jail Term In UK Over Terrorism Threat

Nigerian Masters Student at the University of Dundee in Scotland, Somtochukwu Okwuoha, has been handed a 40-month jail term for making terrorist threats against faculty staff and other students of the institution.

The BBC on Friday reported that after being found guilty of the crime by a Peth Sheriff Court, Okwuoha will also be deported on completion of his jail term.

Naija News reports that witnesses narrated how the student had claimed to have a military background and was capable of making bombs and unleashing a deadly virus on the city.

Okwuoha further bragged that he had enlisted the terror group, ISIS, to help bomb the university and told staff of his plan to target the city in a chemical attack.

However convicting the Nigerian student, Sheriff William Wood said, “Your presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good, and I make a recommendation for your deportation in due course.

“You were abusive towards her and tried to have her removed from her university course,” after he had threatened a fellow female student who refused his advances.

“The university decided to suspend you from your course and you turned your attention towards staff. You threatened mass murder, terrorism, said you would plant bombs and use biological weapons.”

Okwuoha, a prisoner in Perth, was found guilty of terrorist offenses between December 2021 and June 2022 and of making threats to kill the university staff.

He was convicted of threatening to carry out mass killings, use biological weapons, disclosing personnel information to foreign authorities, and making bomb-planting claims.

He was also convicted of threatening police officers and planting bombs at Dundee University.