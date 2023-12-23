Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 23rd December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1228 and sell at N1233 on Friday 22nd December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1228 Selling Rate N1233

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 905 Selling Rate 906

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that between November 2022 and November 2023, the price of fuel in Nigeria increased by 220.49 percent.

The pump price increased by 220.49 percent from the N202.48 it sold for in November 2022 to N648.93, according to the NBS statistics.

Naija News reports that the latest data comes months after President Bola Tinubu took the decision to promptly stop the payment of fuel subsidy upon taking office. Fuel prices had risen at an unprecedented rate as a result of the development.

However, the NBS revealed in its most recent Petroleum Price Watch, which was published in November 2023, that the three states with the highest fuel sales prices were Kebbi, Jigawa, and Akwa Ibom, with N691, N677.67, and N675 for petrol, respectively.