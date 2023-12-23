Abducted Akwa Ibom Judge, Driver Regain Freedom

Akwa Ibom Judge, Justice Joy Unwana and her driver, Idorinyin Ekanem, have been released after being held by kidnappers for five days.

The duo were abducted on December 18, 2023, after a court session, with Justice Unwana’s police orderly killed in the incident.

The Nigerian Bar Association, particularly in Oron where Justice Unwana serves, protested and halted court activities in response to the kidnapping.

State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong confirmed their release, with Governor Umo Eno expressing relief and commitment to justice.

The statement reads in part “The Judge of the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary, Justice Joy Unwana, who was abducted Monday night has regained her freedom.

“Receiving the freed judge at the Government House Uyo, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, thanked God for her safe release while appreciating security agencies for their swift response and commitment to duty.

“He further assured citizens that the state under his watch would never be a haven for criminals, charging security operatives to double their surveillance.

“The governor, specifically, appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues.”

In her response, Justice Unwana appreciated the governor for his concern and efforts at rescuing her from her abductors.

She recounted her ordeal in their hands, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.

Justice Unwana and her driver are currently being debriefed and receiving medical attention.