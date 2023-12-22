Tinubu Govt Vows To Pull 50 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty In 42 Months

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has vowed to pull at least 50 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 42 months.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, disclosed the incumbent government’s plan on Thursday while appearing in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Edu emphasized that President Bola Tinubu is actively implementing various poverty alleviation programs to assist the underprivileged in the nation.

The minister further stated that these initiatives will involve collaboration between her ministry and other relevant ministries, with the collective endeavour to foster economic development in the country.

She said, “We are drawing out a strategy to be able to get 50 million persons out of poverty within 42 months. Now, that is not just going to be the only job of my ministry. There is going to be an inter-sectorial collaboration with other ministries, for instance, the Ministry of Trade and Industries. Of course, they have SMEs, and the president has provided some loans for persons doing small businesses across the nation.

“Government is very intentional. President Bola Tinubu is someone who cares about the poor and the vulnerable in the society. He does all within his power to ensure that the pain is taken off from Nigerians.

“There are different strategies. We are working with international partners and the World Bank. What is at the back of our mind is that 50 million people would be pulled out of poverty in 42 months.”

The minister further emphasized that the N-Power beneficiaries of the programme will receive their payments from the Federal Government.

Additionally, she disclosed that the disbursement of arrears to the beneficiaries commenced yesterday and will persist until every individual has been compensated.

“Presently, a payment for N-Power is ongoing; we were in the office yesterday up until the early hours of this morning, just to ensure that young people get monies that they have been owed from the last government.

“So, N-Power beneficiaries across the nation, I am sure you can attest to the fact that you are seeing your money in your accounts and this process will continue until the last person who indeed has served is being paid.

“And of course, all of this is being restructured to ensure that we reduce unemployment and create jobs for Nigerians,” Edu said