‘Fast And Furious Star’, Vin Diesel Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

A former assistant of “Fast & Furious” star, Vin Diesel, Asta Jonasson, has filed a lawsuit accusing Vin Diesel of sexual assault.

Naija News reports that the event allegedly occurred in a St. Regis hotel suite in 2010 while Jonasson was working for the Fast and Furious star during the making of Fast Five, according to the lawsuit she filed on Thursday, December 21, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Diesel was accused by the plaintiff of groping, forcing a kiss on her, and masturbating in front of her in his Atlanta hotel room in 2010. The alleged attack transpired within a week after her employment by Diesel and his production firm, One Race Productions, during the making of Fast Five.

According to Vanity Fair, “the suit alleges that late one night in September 2010, Jonasson was asked to wait in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis hotel while he entertained hostesses he had brought back from a club. Once the other women were gone, the lawsuit claims, Diesel ‘grabbed Ms. Jonasson’s wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed.’ She asked him to stop, escaped his grasp, and waited by the front door of the suite for him to leave.”

Parts of the lawsuit that Vanity Fair quoted stated that “Ms. Jonasson was scared to more aggressively refuse her boss, knowing that getting him out of that room was both important to her personal safety and job security…Unfortunately, Vin Diesel put an end to this dream when he bent down, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up to her waist, and touched every part of her body, including her inner thighs.

“Diesel moved to pull down her underwear, Jonasson screamed and ran down the hallway toward the bathroom, where Diesel pinned her to the wall, placing her hand on his erect penis, even as she verbally refused. He masturbated, the suit alleges, while ‘terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him.”

However, Diesel was yet to respond to the lawsuit as at the time of filing this report.