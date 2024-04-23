Video: UNN Suspends Lecturer Over Alleged S3xual Misconduct

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Mfonobong Udoudom, has been suspended by the university management following his alleged harassment of a female student, which was captured in a viral video.

The lecturer, reportedly from the General Studies division, was captured in his office wearing only boxers with the lady involved shielded from the camera.

Although the exact date of the incident could not be verified independently, the University has confirmed its occurrence.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Chief Okwun Omeaku, the University clarified that the suspended lecturer is not a professor and that his suspension is indefinite.

The suspension allows a thorough investigation into the incident by a university-established disciplinary panel.

The statement reads: “The indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel constituted by the University to investigate the incident.

“For the records, the University of Nigeria has zero tolerance for sexual misconduct involving our staff and students. UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a Sexual Harassment Policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students in particular and among our male and female staff.”

The University has stated that they will conduct an inquiry into the issue, and if the accused is found guilty, they will face suitable penalties.

It said: “As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation, and the University Management will not hesitate to punish Mr Mfonobong David Udoudom, according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel.”

In the viral video, a voice was overheard in the background saying, “We have been following this case from day one, we have tracks, all the voice notes, and everything.”

Another voice was overheard saying in the Igbo language, “If you want to ask questions, ask now; not when we have taken him out, people will start saying rubbish.”

