Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 22nd December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1225 and sell at N1230 on Thursday 21st December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1225 Selling Rate N1230

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 905 Selling Rate 906

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The President of the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Onuorah, has disclosed there will be an increase in bread prices ranging from 15 to 20 percent in Nigeria starting January 2024.

During a Wednesday interview with Channels Television, he linked the anticipated rise in bread prices to mounting production costs attributed to heightened cargo clearance expenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria, ongoing fluctuations in forex rates, and escalating energy costs.

Onuorah emphasized a substantial 70 percent reduction in the production capacity of bread bakers, a consequence of the challenging economic conditions prevalent in the country.

Story continues below advertisement



In a plea directed at the government, he urged that the taxes collected from imported wheat should be directed towards nurturing the growth of domestic wheat production and overall sector improvement.