Abia Government Uncovers ‘Japa’ Doctors Still Collecting Salaries

Abia state governor, Alex Otti, has revealed that his administration has identified doctors on the state payroll who migrated abroad in pursuit of better opportunities, commonly known as ‘Japa,’ who still receive salaries from the state government despite their departure from state employment.

This disclosure came during Otti’s address at the inaugural Abia State Council on Health held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

The event’s theme was “Providing an Accessible, Affordable, and Quality Healthcare System for the New Abia.”

Governor Otti acknowledged the adverse impact of doctors’ emigration on the state’s health sector. To address this issue, he pledged to implement a special welfare package for doctors starting next year in an effort to discourage such migration and enhance the overall healthcare system in Abia.

The governor, while observing that doctors’ emigration had impacted negatively on the state’s health sector, promised to tackle the trend by giving doctors a special welfare package starting next year.

He said: “The ‘japa’ syndrome has indeed taken its toll on the health sector; however, this administration is not leaving any stone unturned in addressing this challenge. To this end, the government has resolved to motivate our health care workers through prompt payment of their wages and improvement of welfare packages that we will introduce from 2024.”

The governor also mentioned that his administration intends to bolster the health sector by recruiting additional health workers.

He said: “We are in the process of recruiting new skilled birth attendants to improve healthcare service delivery in the state. Furthermore, our ongoing digitalisation of the Abia State civil service has uncovered some staff that have left their duty post for greener pastures, yet still receive remuneration from the government.

“While the criminality involved in this is going to be addressed by the relevant agencies of government, the important thing here is that we do not have the number of hands that were hitherto reported. We are working hard to fill these gaps.”

Otti remarked that his administration is enhancing primary health care and ensuring the deployment of personnel across the state to manage health facilities.

The Minister of Health, represented by the Permanent Secretary of Abia State Ministry of Health, Dr Ifenyinwa Uma-Kalu, emphasised the importance of state governments supporting the federal government by furnishing the necessary infrastructure in the healthcare system.

The Commissioner for Health, Ngozi Okoronkwo, characterised the inaugural State Council on Health as a testament to Otti’s administration’s dedication to prioritising developmental initiatives that can unlock the potential of Abia’s strategic human capital.