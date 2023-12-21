Rivers Crisis: I Am Disappointed, At Your Level You Should Be Calling For Peace – Gololo Knocks Edwin Clark

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, has knocked Niger Delta elder statesman, Edwin Clark on his claims that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the Rivers State crisis is unconstitutional.

Gololo said this while praising the governor of Rivers State, Simi Fubara on how he handled the crisis in the state.

He commended the governor for subscribing to peace and shunning the ways of those calling for war.

Speaking via a press chat with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the APC chieftain argued that the crisis would have plunged the state into a state of emergency declaration and subsequently led to the death of democracy.

He berated Clark for for demanding that the crisis continue despite Tinubu’s intervention.

The APC chieftain insisted that Tinubu is not just the president of the ruling party but also of Nigeria.

Gololo, said, “I respect Chief Edwin Clark so much, I regard him as a father, but I was disappointed at his call for continued crises in Rivers State more especially when The president has waded into the matter.

“I thought at his level he should be calling for peace meetings between the warring parties and also commend efforts put in ameliorating it. But he did none rather he chose to take on Mr President waded in and called both parties to order. We all know that Rivers State is a volatile area as far as politics is concerned, so the approach to settle this matter must be a technical one not the way everyone wants it. Again, People like Edwin Clark, should know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not the President of APC, but President of Nigeria, which Rivers State is an integral part and does not want to declare emergency rule in the State and we should know also that peace is what Nigerians want across all states of the Federation.”

He, however, advised the elder statesman to henceforth start speaking for the benefit of his people not to feather his nest.

“I say this because, Edwin Clark in his records, have never spoken on issues that benefit the Niger Delta except what nourishes his personal life. I have watched him with keen interest but had failed to notice him advocate for the payment of the 13 percent oil derivation to the host communities. That derivation, was approved by General Sani Abacha and also was repeated by former President Muhammadu Buhari yet Edwin Clark could do nothing to stop Governors from scuttling the money,” he added.