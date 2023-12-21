Nigeria Air: House Of Reps Summon Buhari’s Minister Of Aviation, Sirika, NCAA

The House of Representatives has summoned the former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, to discuss the current state of the Nigeria Air project.

Sirika is expected to clarify various issues surrounding the long-awaited national carrier initiative.

The decision follows a motion by Tarkighir Dickson, highlighting the project’s significance and past promises.

Sirika had outlined an aviation road map in 2016, with the national carrier as a critical element, slated for completion by the end of Buhari’s term.

Dickson noted recent efforts involving Ethiopian Airlines and the issuance of an Air Transport License to Nigeria Air by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

He added, “The last administration spent billions of naira ostensibly to acquire the said new national carrier, but the status of the project remains unclear, regardless of billions of taxpayers’ funds utilised on the project.

“If the negative trend is not investigated, it may lead to issues with accountability and continue to be a recurring expenditure item in the federal budget.”

The House adopted the motion and directed the committee to invite the NCAA to brief it on the Nigeria Air project and its certification.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had in September suspended the Nigeria Air project and the planned concession of some airports.