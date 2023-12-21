‘I’m Pained Over Such Inconsiderate Project’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Wike’s Order On Demolishing Abuja Houses For Presidential Fleet Plot

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to plans to demolish over 200 Abuja houses for the presidential fleet plot in the city.

Naija News reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reportedly instructed the Director of the Department of Development Control to ensure that the Nuwalege community, located along the Airport Road, makes way for the presidential fleet plot.

The directive was issued in response to a request from the Nigerian Air Force, as they had previously approached the Minister about their intention to relocate the village, as it falls within the area designated for the presidential fleet plots.

Reacting, Peter Obi, in a statement via X on Thursday, expressed displeasure over the development, describing it as an ‘inconsiderable project’ at a critical time when the country is facing untold hardship.

The former Governor of Anambra State said reducing the presidential fleet to cut costs and save up for more critical projects should be of concern instead of demolishing people’s homes.

Peter Obi further urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the project and ensure that Nigerians are not rendered homeless for the sake of an unproductive presidential fleet.

He said, “I am shocked by the recent report of the planned demolition of about 200 houses in the Nuwalege community in Abuja, to make way for the Presidential Fleet. I am again pained that we are embarking on such an inconsiderate project at this critical time when the country is going through untold hardship. I would like to reiterate that at this time, our preoccupation should be how to do away with the Presidential Fleet or reduce it to the minimum, to cut costs and save up for more critical projects to help the people, instead of demolishing people’s homes.

“A country where the World Bank announced that over 100 million citizens are being pushed into poverty, should not at this time be sending hundreds of people into homelessness to accommodate the Presidential fleet of luxury aircraft. We need to focus instead on how to lessen the pain and suffering of poor people.

“We cannot continue to encourage those who have kept us suffering to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle far beyond our legitimate means. A democratically elected people-oriented government must always care for the people, above itself.

“I, therefore, advise that we have a rethink, and most importantly , ensure that our fellow Nigerians are not rendered homeless for the sake of an unproductive presidential fleet. We should rather focus on helping the people and developing our critical sectors for the sake of our national peace, progress, and development. No nation grows or develops by subjecting the people to avoidable inconveniences to accommodate the luxurious excesses of its rulers.”