Fubara: Returning Amaewhule Is Unnecessary, 26 Other Lawmakers Are No Longer Members Of Rivers Assembly – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Tom FredFish, has insisted that Hon. Edison Ehie, is the constitutionally recognized Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly until the Court says otherwise.

Naija News reports that FredFish, in a statement on Wednesday night, argued it was unnecessary to return the leadership of Martins Amaewhule and the 26 other lawmakers who are no longer members of the state Assembly.

He cautioned Hon. Ehie never to succumb to pressure to vacate the office because of mere political pronouncement. He warned that in any attempt to do otherwise, he would charge Ehie to Court for contempt.

The PDP chieftain further described the proposed return of the former Speaker as an ‘intimidating slap’ to the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, considering its order in a suit marked PHC/3030/CS/2023, where the Court restrained Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the RSHA.

He said, “As far as the laws of the land and the rule of law are concerned, no individual or group of persons can act outside the confines of the constitution or disobey the courts because of a sitting room arrangement by party chieftains to satisfy their political capital. It is illegal, unconstitutional, criminal, foul, and cannot stand.

“If they want to be returned as Speaker and deputy speaker of the House they ought to return to the Court and give reasons the Court should return them to the House and not attempt to go back to the office through a back door.

“It is pertinent to point out that going by our laws, Hon. Amaewhule and 26 others are no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, having defected to another political party hence the issue of returning the leadership under Hon. Amaewhule is unnecessary and uncalled for.”

FredFish also said the resolution reached in the feud between Governor Sim Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Nyesom Wike, was a desecration of the Nigerian constitution, adding the document was a flagrant violation of Fubara’s liberty as governor.