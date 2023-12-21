FG Vows Action Against Kidney Traffickers, Releases Complaint Hotline

The Federal Government has given notice to the purported kidney trading activities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and is currently probing the allegations to initiate appropriate measures.

The government, in its denouncement of the incident, characterized it as both barbaric and criminal.

Responding to the situation, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, expressed a strong commitment to address vigorously individuals involved in the illicit trade of human kidneys within the nation, as conveyed in a statement by Patricia Deworitshe, the Director of Media & Public Relations.

“It is pertinent to note that both the seller and the buyers of this illegal trade, as well as the medical practitioners and facilities where this criminal act is being performed, will face the full wrath of the law. Donation of kidneys should be on informed consent of the donor, based on medical advice with privileged information about the process to save lives,” she said.

“While the Federal Ministry of Health remains committed to improving regulatory standards to enhance effective and efficient healthcare in line with the renewed hope agenda, the public is hereby advised not to engage in such illegal practices and should contact the Ministry on 08033228978 for any information that can lead to the arrest of such perpetrators.”

The statement added: “We acknowledge the pain of those affected and wish to let the public know that the National Health Act (NHA) 2014 Sections 51-56, prohibits such illegality.

“Persons who contravene or fail to comply with the provisions of the section commit an offence and is liable on conviction or a fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment of not less than two years or both. It is pertinent to note that both the seller and buyers of this illegal trade as well as the medical.”