FG To Publish Names Of Beneficiaries Of Conditional Cash Transfer Programmes

The federal government has revealed it will publish the names of the beneficiaries of its conditional cash transfer schemes.

While speaking on Channels TV on Thursday evening, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu revealed that the government would adopt technology in its conditional cash transfer programmes.

Naija News reports that Edu detailed that the names of those who have benefited from any of the federal government’s cash transfer programmes will be published on a website for transparency’s sake.

When asked if the federal government was going to adopt technology in its conditional cash transfer programmes, Edu said, “You mentioned technology in terms of carrying out our functions or in terms of carrying out our implementation of interventions in the ministry, well this is the new normal right now. So we use lots of technology and we are going so so out there in terms of transparency. We are setting up a site where anybody in the world can go to see the names of people who have benefited from any of these programmes.

Story continues below advertisement



“We want to run a transparent system so you know that one is one, this person got it and did not get it; presently, we are working on the confidentiality and the confidentiality and, of course, the act that prohibits us from making this information public because we believe we need to make it public, it is one way to be transparent and it is how we as government can regain the confidence of Nigerians in the social protection program which we are carrying out as a nation so all of these technologies are being deployed.”