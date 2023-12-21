EFCC Calls For Collaborative Efforts In Combating Economic, Financial Crimes

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, likened corruption to cancer and urged Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the South East to partner with the Commission in spreading anti-corruption messages at the grassroots level.

This appeal was made during a dialogue at the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, which took place right after the inauguration of the new Command structure.

Addressing CSOs, Olukoyede, represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Muhammad Hammajoda, said, “The EFCC cannot achieve its mandate of ridding the country of economic and financial crimes alone, and we need you, the CSOs who are our major stakeholders to put in your energy, time and other resources to support us in this fight against corruption.”

Emphasizing corruption as a malignant force, the Chairman underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts to combat it effectively.

He said, “We have to do this work together. The menace is just like cancer, and we should fight it with all our strength. You are our eyes and ears in the public, and you are our whistle-blowers. Help us spread the anti-corruption message to the grassroots so that we can effectively fight corruption and emerge victorious.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Enugu chapter, C.N.N Nwagbara, commended Olukoyede for recognizing the crucial roles of CSOs in the fight against corruption. He committed the Association to providing full support to the Commission’s mandate.

