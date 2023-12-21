Do Not Allow Tinubu Manipulate You, Your Political Future Is Not Guaranteed – Group Warns Fubara

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO USA), has called for an outright rejection of the pact signed by the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The group condemned Wike’s interference with the state’s democratic process, even after his tenure ended.

Speaking via a statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, David Adenakan, NADECO argued that the nature of the political agreement is capable of destroying the nation’s democracy.

They insisted that President Bola Tinubu is not a court of law where political crisis are resolved.

The group said that the agreement is one-sided and has opened Fubara to the plots of Wike.

According to NADECO, “The agreement is undoubtedly coercive and intimidating, and as such, advocates for its outright rejection. Governor Fubara should be cautious not to allow himself to be manipulated by Tinubu. The agreement, as we know, is one-sided, leaving Governor Fubara exposed to the plots of the former governor, Chief Wike, while strengthening his adversaries. The proposed terms, particularly the return of power levers to Wike’s control, do not guarantee a favourable political future for Governor Fubara.”

“NADECO USA encourages the people of Rivers State to reject any resolution of the crisis by Tinubu and his crony Wike. All political actors should engage in constructive dialogue, not destructive dialogue as Wike and Tinubu are pushing and uphold the rule of law, and work towards fostering good governance in Rivers State for the prosperity of its residents.

“NADECO encourages Governor Fubara to stand firm and continue with the process of uncoupling and dismantling Wike’s political structures. This would safeguard the interest of the people of Rivers State, give him the freedom to govern and also contribute to the preservation of the democratic values we hold dear.

“NADECO USA hereby calls upon Mr. Wike to desist from what is perceived as political machinations and treacherous endeavours, and we state unequivocally clear that Rivers State is not his personal property.”